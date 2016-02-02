IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
BRUSSELS Feb 2 Portugal must propose additional measures to bring its budget in line with European Union fiscal rules, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.
Dombrovskis said that talks with the Portuguese authorities on their budgetary plans are continuing, "but so far we have not made enough progress," he told reporters, adding that "there is a need for additional measures". (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robin Emmott)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February