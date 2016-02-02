BRUSSELS Feb 2 Portugal must propose additional measures to bring its budget in line with European Union fiscal rules, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

Dombrovskis said that talks with the Portuguese authorities on their budgetary plans are continuing, "but so far we have not made enough progress," he told reporters, adding that "there is a need for additional measures". (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robin Emmott)