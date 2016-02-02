(Adds Portuguese reaction, context)
BRUSSELS/LISBON Feb 2 Portugal must take
further steps to bring its budget into line with European Union
fiscal rules, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
said on Tuesday, heaping pressure on a new Socialist government
that seeks to reverse austerity.
Far-left parties whose support is critical to keeping the
minority government in power are pushing for a turnaround from
tax increases and salary and pension cuts imposed by the
previous centre-right coalition to meet terms of Portugal's
2011-14 bailout and put public finances on a sounder footing.
The three-month-old minority government is engaged with the
European Commission to find an agreement on a draft budget that
is focused on boosting growth, but falls short of EU rules.
Prime Minister Antonio Costa said last week his priority was
to keep his promises to voters and his allies to turn the page
on austerity. Leftist parties in parliament are
also lobbying for higher taxes on the rich and big companies.
Dombrovskis acknowledged that Portuguese authorities had
presented in the past days new measures that improve the
budgetary position, but underlined that it was not enough.
"So far we have not made enough progress," he told
reporters, adding that a new effort is needed.
Without specifying what, if any, new measures Portugal might
propose, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said the government
still hoped to conclude talks with Brussels by Friday, when it
is due to present the budget bill in parliament.
Friday is also the deadline for Portuguese authorities to
present new measures to the Commission.
"The schedule for budget presentation in parliament is
maintained. The negotiations with the European Commission
continue and the expectations are that they will be concluded
within the expected time frame before the presentation," the
spokeswoman said.
Last week the commission sent a letter to the Portuguese
government to clarify why its draft budgetary plan did not
comply with EU rules.
These require euro zone countries to keep nominal deficits
below 3 percent of gross domestic product while carrying out
structural corrections - which exclude the impact of one-off
measures and the effects of the business cycle.
Asked about the new measures required, Dombrovskis said: "We
are talking about additional fiscal measures to move the
Portuguese draft budgetary plan closer to the Council
recommendations to ensure a 0.6 percent of GDP structural
improvement this year."
Various analysts and ratings agencies have said the
government's 2.1 percent growth estimate in the budget may be
overly optimistic and could undermine a fledgling trend of debt
reduction from 2015's record highs of around 130 percent of GDP.
