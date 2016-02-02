(Adds Portuguese reaction, context)

BRUSSELS/LISBON Feb 2 Portugal must take further steps to bring its budget into line with European Union fiscal rules, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday, heaping pressure on a new Socialist government that seeks to reverse austerity.

Far-left parties whose support is critical to keeping the minority government in power are pushing for a turnaround from tax increases and salary and pension cuts imposed by the previous centre-right coalition to meet terms of Portugal's 2011-14 bailout and put public finances on a sounder footing.

The three-month-old minority government is engaged with the European Commission to find an agreement on a draft budget that is focused on boosting growth, but falls short of EU rules.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said last week his priority was to keep his promises to voters and his allies to turn the page on austerity. Leftist parties in parliament are also lobbying for higher taxes on the rich and big companies.

Dombrovskis acknowledged that Portuguese authorities had presented in the past days new measures that improve the budgetary position, but underlined that it was not enough.

"So far we have not made enough progress," he told reporters, adding that a new effort is needed.

Without specifying what, if any, new measures Portugal might propose, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said the government still hoped to conclude talks with Brussels by Friday, when it is due to present the budget bill in parliament.

Friday is also the deadline for Portuguese authorities to present new measures to the Commission.

"The schedule for budget presentation in parliament is maintained. The negotiations with the European Commission continue and the expectations are that they will be concluded within the expected time frame before the presentation," the spokeswoman said.

Last week the commission sent a letter to the Portuguese government to clarify why its draft budgetary plan did not comply with EU rules.

These require euro zone countries to keep nominal deficits below 3 percent of gross domestic product while carrying out structural corrections - which exclude the impact of one-off measures and the effects of the business cycle.

Asked about the new measures required, Dombrovskis said: "We are talking about additional fiscal measures to move the Portuguese draft budgetary plan closer to the Council recommendations to ensure a 0.6 percent of GDP structural improvement this year."

Various analysts and ratings agencies have said the government's 2.1 percent growth estimate in the budget may be overly optimistic and could undermine a fledgling trend of debt reduction from 2015's record highs of around 130 percent of GDP.