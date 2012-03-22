BRUSSELS, March 22 The European Commission asked
the EU's highest court on Thursday to impose fines of 45,000
euros ($60,000) a day on Portugal for failing to follow EU rules
on telecoms services, increasing pressure on Lisbon at a time of
economic turmoil.
The Commission, the EU's executive, warned Portugal in April
last year about its failure to apply rules which demand that all
EU member states use the most efficient and open means possible
of providing basic telecoms services to their citizens.
In practice, the EU's universal services directive means no
company can be excluded from seeking to become a designated
service provider in another EU member state.
Portugal has granted a concession to the former state
monopoly, Portugal Telecom, to provide universal
services until 2025, effectively shutting competitors out of the
market.
"Despite a 2010 ruling by the EU Court of Justice, Portugal
has still not designated its universal service provider(s) in
line with EU law," the Commission said in a statement, referring
to the EU's highest court.
"Today's decision to refer Portugal back to the court, with
a view to imposing financial penalties, follows a previous
warning from the Commission in April 2011."
The Commission has proposed a lump sum fine of 38,984 euros
a day, plus a further fee of 7,571 euros a day until the
obligations are fulfilled. There was no immediate comment from
Portuguese authorities.
While the proposed fines are unlikely to cause significant
financial damage, the move increases political pressure on
Lisbon at a time when record unemployment and the worst
recession in decades have left the country reeling.
The downturn caused by the euro zone debt crisis has pushed
unemployment above 14 percent and the centre-right government
now expects the economy to contract by 3.3 percent this year.
Portugal's deficit tripled in the first two months of 2012.
The worsening outlook has lead many economists to suggest
Portugal may need to ask for additional emergency funding from
the EU and IMF, and that officials' attempts to differentiate
Portugal from hugely troubled Greece are flawed.
In response to the austerity measures and labour reforms
imposed as a condition of a 78 billion euro EU-IMF bailout,
Portuguese workers conducted a series of strikes across the
country's transport network on Wednesday.
