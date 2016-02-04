BRUSSELS Feb 4 European Commission forecasts
for Portugal are based on a draft budget submitted by Lisbon on
January 22 and do not reflect the latest discussions with the
Portuguese government on changes, Economic Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici said on Thursday.
Under power granted during the sovereign debt crisis, the
Commission has to check draft euro zone budget plans if they are
in line with EU laws.
Portugal sent in a draft that fell well short of its
obligations under EU rules and the Commission gave it until
Friday to agree on changes that would make it compliant.
Portugal was supposed to cuts its headline deficit to 2.5
percent already last year, but instead ended up with a 4.2
percent gap.
Without policy changes, it will not bring its deficit below
3 percent this year either and its structural deficit is rising
sharply, rather than falling as it should, Commission forecasts
showed on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)