BRUSSELS Feb 4 European Commission forecasts for Portugal are based on a draft budget submitted by Lisbon on January 22 and do not reflect the latest discussions with the Portuguese government on changes, Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

Under power granted during the sovereign debt crisis, the Commission has to check draft euro zone budget plans if they are in line with EU laws.

Portugal sent in a draft that fell well short of its obligations under EU rules and the Commission gave it until Friday to agree on changes that would make it compliant.

Portugal was supposed to cuts its headline deficit to 2.5 percent already last year, but instead ended up with a 4.2 percent gap.

Without policy changes, it will not bring its deficit below 3 percent this year either and its structural deficit is rising sharply, rather than falling as it should, Commission forecasts showed on Thursday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)