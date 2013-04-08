BERLIN, April 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday Portugal will have to find new savings
after its constitutional court rejected some of the austerity
measures introduced as a condition of an international bailout.
"Portugal has made lots of progress in the last year to gain
access to financial markets. But after this (constitutional
court) decision it will have to find new measures," Schaeuble
told a Bavarian radio station in an interview.
After the Portuguese court rejected four out of nine
contested austerity measures from the budget last Friday, which
could cost the state between 900 million and 1.3 billion euros,
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho pledged to cut spending.