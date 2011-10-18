BRUSSELS Oct 18 Portual has delivered on its reform programme agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, although there are risks it may miss its 2011 budget deficit target, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.

"The delivery on the programme has been satisfactory. The government has taken full ownership of the adjustment programme and has quickly moved to meet the structural targets for the first review," Rehn said in a speech broadcast to a conference on Wednesday.

"The government also reacted to negative surprises on the budget by taking additional measures. Importantly, it has reconfirmed its ambition to restructure decisively state-owned enterprises; which have been a drag on public finances and are a source of risk," he said.

"In spite of these efforts, the latest information suggests that there are risks to attaining the 2011 deficit target as specified in the programme. This is unfortunate, and underscores failures in budget planning and execution, which need to be fixed," Rehn added. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)