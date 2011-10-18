BRUSSELS Oct 18 Portual has delivered on its
reform programme agreed with the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, although there are risks it may
miss its 2011 budget deficit target, EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said.
"The delivery on the programme has been satisfactory. The
government has taken full ownership of the adjustment programme
and has quickly moved to meet the structural targets for the
first review," Rehn said in a speech broadcast to a conference
on Wednesday.
"The government also reacted to negative surprises on the
budget by taking additional measures. Importantly, it has
reconfirmed its ambition to restructure decisively state-owned
enterprises; which have been a drag on public finances and are a
source of risk," he said.
"In spite of these efforts, the latest information suggests
that there are risks to attaining the 2011 deficit target as
specified in the programme. This is unfortunate, and underscores
failures in budget planning and execution, which need to be
fixed," Rehn added.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)