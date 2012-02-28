BRUSSELS Feb 28 Portugal's depressed economy is likely to grow again in 2013, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday, as the indebted country passed the third review of its 78-billion euro bailout programme by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

"Most of the adjustment is expected for 2011 and 2012, and the economy should start expanding again from next year," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said in a statement, referring to Portugal's reform efforts.

The economy is set to contract 3.3 percent this year, the Portuguese government forecasts, the deepest contraction since the 1970s. (Reporting by Luke Baker and Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)