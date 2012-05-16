BRUSSELS May 16 EU competition regulators on
Wednesday temporarily cleared about 680 million euros ($868.70
million) in state aid granted to Hellenic Postbank to
help it acquire liquidated TBank pending a final
decision on Hellenic Postbank's revamp.
TBank was liquidated in December last year and its assets
and liabilities transferred to state-controlled Hellenic
Postbank. The Hellenic Deposit and Investment Guarantee Fund
stepped in to help with the transfer.
"When a small bank is in difficulty, selling its good assets
and liabilities to a larger bank is often an appropriate
solution," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a
statement.
The EU executive said Hellenic Postbank would need to come
up with an updated restructuring plan to take into account the
TBank buy.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)