* More children on poverty line in five countries
* Poorest in Spain and Greece
* Charity Caritas blames austerity cuts
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 Children across Europe are
being driven into poverty by harsh government austerity and
youth unemployment is soaring, threatening to create "lost
generations" that could fire up a new continental crisis.
Global charity Caritas said on Thursday that around three
out of every 10 children in Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Italy and
Spain are in or have been pushed to the brink of poverty.
Greece said its youth unemployment had now exceeded 60
percent. Spain's is above 50 percent and Portugal has just
topped 40 percent.
Think tank Bruegel said the problem extended well beyond the
debt-laden peripheral euro zone economies and could come back to
reverse Europe's slow recovery from financial crisis.
In a report, Caritas said euro zone countries that have
received international loans - plus Italy, which hasn't - are
creating a huge class of poorly-educated and poorly-fed young
people with low morale and few job prospects.
"This could be a recipe not just for one lost generation in
Europe but for several lost generations," Caritas said, citing
the European Union's own statistics.
While these countries' future workers may suffer a loss of
morale, qualifications and prospects, those that struggle
through are likely to take their talents elsewhere.
Those with qualifications are already leaving in droves to
seek work elsewhere, particularly in Germany where the number of
Spanish and Greek jobseekers almost doubled during the first
half of 2012.
Bruegel economist Zsolt Darvas said the relentless rise in
youth unemployment not only destroyed morale at an important age
of development but also threatened to reignite an economic
crisis that appeared to be easing.
"This is not just a problem for these (peripheral)
countries. This is a European problem," he said. Thirteen of the
European Union's 27 member states have youth unemployment above
25 percent.
AUSTERE GOVERNMENTS
Since 2010, Greece, Ireland, and Portugal have received
billions of euros in loans from the EU and the International
Monetary Fund in return for spending cutbacks and tax rises.
Spain has had its banks bailed out.
In all four and Italy, the increasing rate of children close
to poverty coincides with the height of the crisis in 2008 and
then rises.
Caritas say children are becoming more impoverished due to
cuts to welfare, unemployment benefits, rising value-added tax
and increased fuel costs.
"It has become an established fact that children are more at
risk of poverty than any other demographic," Deirdre de Burca
from Caritas said.
Figures from the European Commission show that in 2011 over
30 percent of those aged 17 years or under in Spain and Greece
were at risk of poverty or exclusion, a four percentage point
rise since 2005.
In Portugal that figure was 28.6 percent in 2011. In 2005
Portugal had a similar number of underprivileged children but
that figure had dropped to 25.5 percent in 2006. It was linked
by the charity to the change there to the growing number of
families evicted for not paying mortgages.
More broadly, Caritas reported a growing number of children
coming to school hungry in Spain, Portugal and Greece.
In 2010, 37.6 percent of children were at risk of poverty or
exclusion in Ireland and 28.9 percent in Italy. Figures for 2011
are not available
Children are defined as nearing poverty and exclusion if
they live in families with 60 percent or less the median income
or have parents with little or no employment or lack basic
essentials such as protein-rich foods, heating and clothes.
Caritas said governments must ask themselves what these
trends will mean for children in the long run.
Studies show children from poor households are more likely
to underperform at school and to struggle to find or keep a job.
"They are looking at a future where the prospect of
unemployment is stretching out ahead of them," de Burca said.