* In Britain, world's largest market, political risk rises
* Competitors partner up to tame costs
* Germany should support EU in propping up carbon market
By Barbara Lewis and Karolin Schaps
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 10 Political wavering in
Britain, the world's biggest offshore wind market, is casting
doubt on European ambitions to build a fleet of gigantic
turbines out at sea, desperately needed to meet legally binding
climate change targets.
The increasing scale of offshore wind means it is the one
green energy source able to make up for the phase-out of nuclear
generation - especially in the EU's largest economy Germany -
and for the closure of ageing and polluting coal plants in other
countries such as Britain and France.
In addition, it is less prone to opposition from local
residents, whose "not in my back yard" response to onshore wind
farms has often blocked projects.
But the financial crisis has made politicians rethink how
much taxpayer money to spend on offshore wind, especially in
Britain where the finance and energy ministers disagree o n the
issue.
"It's just yet another example of mixed messages and
uncertainty, all of which give industry a reason to say 'you
know what, it's too hard, I'm gonna head to a different
jurisdiction where my investments are welcome'," said Ben
Stansfield, senior associate at law firm Clifford Chance, who
specialises in energy legislation.
"The delays will no doubt come if (finance minister George)
Osborne keeps making comments which industry finds unhelpful."
Last week, seven of the biggest wind investors, including
turbine-makers Vestas and Gamesa, warned the
government in a letter seen by Reuters that a shift in political
support could push them to take their money elsewhere.
"Historically, the UK has benefited from being known as a
country with low political risk for energy sector investments,"
the letter dated Oct. 5 said. "Undermining that reputation would
have damaging consequences for the scale of future investments."
Two big turbine manufacturers, GE Energy and Vestas,
have already backtracked on plans to set up factories in
Britain, showing that, even though other factors may have
contributed to these decisions, the government failed to make
investing in British manufacturing attractive enough.
"As a new industry, hearts and minds are very important for
public perception and politicians have a big role to play in
that," Dean Cook, the head of UK renewable energy at consultancy
Deloitte, said.
POLITICAL RISK
Rather than providing reassurance, Britain's divided ruling
coalition has heightened political risk, critics say, with a
change in rhetoric that has spooked some international
investors.
Comments by finance minister Osborne suggest he is shifting
emphasis to natural gas and away from greener technology to
kickstart growth in the $2.5 trillion economy.
This week, for instance, Osborne raised the prospect of a
"generous new tax regime" to encourage investment in shale gas.
Such remarks can ripple through boardrooms across Europe.
"If Osborne says 'I'm not sure we should be spending money
on renewables, I think gas maybe is more interesting', I can
guarantee I will get a call from RWE AG saying 'are you doing
the right thing?'" RWE Innogy's Chief Operating Officer Paul
Coffey told reporters.
As the renewable arm of German utility RWE, RWE
Innogy has invested billions of euros in offshore wind in
Britain and Germany.
Assessments of the cost of building an offshore wind project
vary enormously, but, even though costs have fallen, investments
needed are roughly double those of gas-fired power plants.
The British government estimated that offshore wind farms
cost between 149 ($240) and 191 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh)
to build, compared with between 75 and 127 pounds for onshore
wind and 76 to 79 pounds for the most efficient gas plants.
An industry task force commissioned by the government
predicted the offshore cost could fall to 100 pounds per MWh by
2020 if construction were streamlined and the industry improved
collaboration.
One approach is the formation of cost-sharing consortiums to
undertake projects. All but one winner of Britain's latest
tender for offshore wind concessions were made up of competing
firms joining forces to spread the risks.
Linking up with neighbouring offshore parks, meanwhile, can
help beat the financial and logistical challenge of getting a
grid connection to the shore.
NUCLEAR PHASE-OUT
Connection delay has been a major issue in Germany, where
turbines are being placed far out to sea, making for an
estimated 1 billion euro bill for a link to land.
In theory, the German government is supportive. Following
its decision to phase out nuclear energy in the aftermath of
Japan's Fukushima disaster, Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown
her weight behind offshore wind to make up the shortfall.
Her cabinet in August approved a draft law to help offshore
projects by passing some of the cost to consumers.
But funding is still uncertain. Part of the problem is the
collapse of the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which was
set up to charge emitters of carbon and thus discourage
investment in polluting energy sources.
A carbon allowance is trading at around 8 euros per tonne of
carbon, a negligible cost for plant developers that
does not incentivise a shift from carbon-intensive plants to
green power.
Germany should, therefore, be among the first to support
European Commission plans to prop up the carbon market, analysts
say. In practice, divisions between the economy and environment
ministries are expected to hold it back from taking a stance.
In France, which is just embarking on its first offshore
wind projects, the election of President Francois Hollande
earlier this year is regarded by many as favourable for offshore
wind developments.
Hollande has promised to boost the share of renewables in
the French energy mix, overwhelmingly dominated by nuclear, and
has vowed to continue with offshore tenders.
Results of such commitments remain to be seen and the
realities of the offshore wind sector across Europe's main
markets highlight the fact that governments are ultimately
responsible for assuring investors and taxpayers of the benefits
of offshore wind.
"I think the support of politicians for offshore wind,
particularly in times of austerity, is very important," said
Deloitte's Dean Cook. "Because ultimately the end consumer pays
for it."