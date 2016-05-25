* Austrian student challenged Facebook's U.S. data transfers
* Top EU court ruled EU-U.S. data transfer deal invalid in
October
* Irish regulator asks ECJ to assess other data transfer
tools
By Julia Fioretti and Conor Humphries
BRUSSELS/DUBLIN, May 25 Data transfers to the
United States by companies such as Facebook and Google
face a renewed legal threat after the Irish privacy
watchdog said on Wednesday it would refer Facebook's data
transfer mechanisms to the top EU court.
The move follows an Irish investigation into Facebook's
transfer of European Union users' data to the United States to
ensure that personal privacy is properly protected from U.S.
government surveillance.
Facebook, like many other tech companies, has its European
headquarters in Dublin and is regulated by the Irish Data
Protection Commissioner (IDPC).
The IDPC said it would ask the Court of Justice of the
European Union (ECJ) to determine the validity of Facebook's
so-called "model contracts" - common legal arrangements used by
thousands of firms to transfer personal data outside the
28-nation EU.
Its investigation into the California-based company was
ordered by Ireland's High Court in October after the ECJ struck
down Safe Harbour, an EU-U.S. agreement that had allowed the
free transfer of data between the European Union and the United
States. The ECJ ruled the agreement did not sufficiently protect
Europeans' information against U.S. surveillance.
Transfers of Europeans' personal information to the United
States have been a hot topic since 2013 revelations about mass
U.S. surveillance programmes such as Prism, which allowed U.S.
authorities to harvest private information directly from big
tech companies such as Apple, Facebook and Google.
Since the ECJ ruling, companies have had to rely on model
contracts and other, more cumbersome, measures to transfer
Europeans' data to the United States in compliance with strict
EU data privacy rules.
"Thousands of companies transfer data across borders to
serve their customers and users," a spokeswoman for Facebook
said. "The question the Irish DPC plans to raise with the court
regarding standard contract clauses will be relevant to many
companies operating in Europe," she said, adding that Facebook
has a number of legal ways of moving data to the United States.
The ECJ ruling in October stemmed from a complaint by
Austrian law student and privacy activist Max Schrems. He
challenged Facebook's transfers of European users' data to its
American servers, citing the risk of U.S. snooping.
"We yesterday informed Mr Schrems and Facebook of our
intention to seek declaratory relief in the Irish High Court and
a referral to the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union)
to determine the legal status of data transfers under standard
contractual clauses," the IDPC said.
One of the reasons the ECJ struck down Safe Harbour is
because the agreement did not offer EU citizens sufficient
channels to complain about U.S. surveillance.
Schrems and other privacy campaigners contend that
alternative arrangements such as model clauses don't offer
Europeans any means of redress either.
"There is no way that the CJEU can say that model contracts
are valid if they killed Safe Harbor based on the existence of
these U.S. surveillance laws," Schrems said in a statement on
Wednesday.
After the ECJ ruling in October, the EU Commission and the
United States rushed to hash out a new data-sharing agreement,
the Privacy Shield, which they are hoping to have up and running
by the end of June.
However, EU privacy watchdogs have raised a number of
concerns with the framework, heightening fears that it might not
withstand a court challenge.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Susan Fenton)