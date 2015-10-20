DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland's privacy regulator
conceded on Tuesday that it should investigate Facebook Inc's
transfers of data to the United States following a legal
challenge mounted by an Austrian law student against its initial
refusal to do so.
Max Schrems challenged the transfers of European users' data
after revelations in 2013 of the U.S. government's Prism
programme, which allowed U.S. authorities to harvest private
information directly. He filed his complaint in Ireland because
Facebook has its European headquarters in Dublin.
An Irish High Court judge last year referred the complaint
to the European Union's highest court, asking if national
authorities could suspend data transfers if they concluded that
privacy safeguards in the destination country were not
sufficient.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) responded two weeks ago,
delivering a landmark ruling that declared invalid a system used
by thousands of U.S. and European companies to transfer personal
data to the United States, because of insufficient privacy
protection there.
"We are consenting to the application that the decision be
quashed," Paul Anthony McDermott, lawyer for the Irish Data
Protection Commissioner (DPC) told the High Court in Dublin.
Facebook said it would "constructively engage" with any
investigation.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Padraic Halpin and
Jason Neely)