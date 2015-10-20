* Irish regulator to probe EU-U.S. data transfers
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Oct 20 Ireland's High Court on Tuesday
ordered an investigation into Facebook's transfer of
European Union users' data to the United States to make sure
personal privacy was properly protected from U.S. government
surveillance.
The court told the Irish Data Protection Commissioner to
launch a probe following a landmark ruling by the European Court
of Justice (ECJ) two weeks ago which struck down the Safe
Harbour agreement that had allowed the free transfer of data
between the European Union and the United States.
Both the ECJ decision and Tuesday's ruling were the result
of a challenge by Austrian law student Max Schrems, lodged after
revelations in 2013 of the U.S. government's Prism programme,
which allowed authorities to harvest private information
directly from big tech firms such as Facebook and Google.
The initial challenge was made in Ireland because Facebook
has its European headquarters in Dublin and is regulated by the
Irish Data Protection Commissioner. Tuesday's ruling overturns
the commissioner's initial refusal to investigate on the grounds
that it did not have jurisdiction over Safe Harbour.
The data commissioner's office said in a statement it would
now "proceed to investigate the substance of the complaint with
all due diligence."
Facebook said in a statement it had never been part of a
programme to give the U.S. government direct access to its
servers and said it would respond to enquiries by the Irish Data
Protection Commissioner.
The ECJ ruling has thousands of U.S. and European companies
mired in legal uncertainty over the transfer of personal data
from Europe to the United States. That includes payroll and
human resources information as well as data used for online
advertising, which is of particular importance to tech firms.
Under EU data protection law, companies cannot transfer EU
citizens' personal data to countries outside the bloc deemed to
have insufficient privacy safeguards.
A lawyer for Facebook had asked to voice the company's
opinion in the Irish case, but withdrew that request when the
judge said any ruling would not go into detail as to how the
regulator should conduct its investigation.
Schrems, who live-tweeted the ruling from the Irish court
room, told journalists he expected the EU would have difficulty
reaching consensus on a new framework due to disagreements
between countries who want different levels of safeguards.
"In the end you will have to have a solution because it's
not possible that within a European market you have different
approaches," he said.
