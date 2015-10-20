DUBLIN Oct 20 Ireland's privacy regulator was
ordered to investigate Facebook Inc's transfers of
European data to the United States on Tuesday following a legal
challenge mounted by an Austrian law student against its initial
refusal to do so.
Max Schrems challenged the transfers of European users' data
after revelations in 2013 of the U.S. government's Prism
programme, which allowed U.S. authorities to harvest private
information directly. He filed his complaint in Ireland because
Facebook has its European headquarters in Dublin.
After a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice
(ECJ) declared invalid a system used by thousands of U.S. and
European companies to transfer personal data to the United
State, Judge Gerard Hogan told the Irish Data Protection
Commissioner (DPC) it was obliged to investigate the complaint.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin and
Pravin Char)