VIENNA Nov 23 Austrian student Max Schrems's
attempt to bring a class-action lawsuit against Facebook
over its privacy policies will head to Austria's Supreme Court
to determine whether such collective legal action is allowed,
his group said on Monday.
The law student has claimed 500 euros ($531) in damages each
for the more than 25,000 signatories to his lawsuit - the latest
in a series of European challenges to U.S. technology firms and
their handling of personal data.
At issue is whether the claims can be combined into one in
Austrian courts. An appellate court has let Schrems file a
personal claim but not allowed a class action to form, his
Europe-vs-Facebook group said.
"It would not make a lot of sense for the court or the
parties before it to file these claims as thousands of
individual lawsuits, which we can still do if a 'class action'
is not allowed," Schrems said in a statement.
"We therefore think that the 'class action' is not only
legal but also the only reasonable way to deal with thousands of
identical privacy violations by Facebook."
Facebook, whose international headquarters are in Ireland,
has denied any wrongdoing and sought to block a class action
suit.
Ireland's High Court last month ordered an investigation
into Facebook's transfer of European Union users' data to the
United States to make sure personal privacy was properly
protected from U.S. government surveillance.
The court told the Irish Data Protection Commissioner to
launch a probe following a landmark ruling by the European Court
of Justice last month which struck down the Safe Harbour
agreement that had allowed the free transfer of data between the
European Union and the United States.
