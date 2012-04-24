(Corrects to clarify governments want to ban websites such as
MegaUploads and PirateBay)
* Says copyright agreement will facilitate online spying
* EU Parliament to vote on May 29
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, April 24 A global trade deal to stop
copyright theft could give internet providers the right to spy
on users, breaching European Union law, the EU's data privacy
chief said on Tuesday.
Several governments in the developed world have been pushing
for multilateral agreements t o ban trademark theft on consumer
goods and medicines, and ban websites such as MegaUploads and
PirateBay, which provide free film and music downloads.
But lawmakers say these agreements could give companies such
as internet providers unprecedented access to subscribers'
online activity, raising privacy concerns.
The Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA) -- signed by
22 of the EU's 27 countries, the U.S. and Japan among others but
not ratified by any of them -- is one of several, including the
U.S.-based draft copyright bills SOPA and PIPA, to fall foul of
public opinion.
Measures "could involve the large-scale monitoring of users'
behaviour and of their electronic communications", European data
protection supervisors Peter Hustinx and Giovanni Buttarelli
said in a statement.
They added this would go "beyond what is allowed under EU
law".
The European Data Protection Supervisor is one of several EU
bodies that oppose the deal.
ACTA's stated aim is to establish common sanctions for
copyright breaches, but many countries have snubbed it.
These include Russia and China, which host many file-sharing
websites, and India and China, which rely on copyright
exemptions for cheap medicines.
In Europe, lawmakers care more about ACTA's potential harm
to the internet than to generic drugs for poor countries.
Supporters of the agreement, such as the European
Commission, which has been leading the EU's negotiations with
other global partners such as Japan and the U.S., insist ACTA
would only punish copyright crimes on a commercial scale.
The EU has asked its top court in Luxembourg to decide if
ACTA dents people's privacy. A ruling could take up to a year.
The European Parliament's 700-plus members are due to vote
on ACTA on May 29, with many saying they plan to reject it.
