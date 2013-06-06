* Stricter rules for unsecured data - justice ministers

* British and Dutch concerned by costs

* Less than one year to finalise complex reform

By Claire Davenport

BRUSSELS, June 6 EU justice ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday agreed to dilute proposed rules that would require all data privacy breaches to be reported to national watchdogs.

The new rules announced in January 2012 would overhaul privacy laws that were written almost 20 years ago without the Internet in mind and businesses - in particular web firms - and regulators would face a swathe of new obligations.

Ministers want to avoid burdening businesses excessively and so plan to introduce tougher rules for companies handling sensitive and unsecured data than for firms which take the trouble to encrypt data, they said at the meeting.

"It was agreed that the risk-based approach be introduced," Alan Shatter, the Irish justice minister said. Ireland occupies the EU's six-month presidency.

"This ensures that companies will not be saddled with excessive administrative burdens," a revised draft of the rules by the Irish presidency said.

Giving an example, an EU source said that if a laptop with sensitive and unsecured data is lost, the company will face tougher consequences than it would have if that data had been secure.

"If that data is encrypted ... then clearly the risk is not that great," an EU source said.

It is not yet clear what kind of consequences companies will face because ministers' discussions have not yet got this far. Unsecured data losses may face heftier fines but this is still open to debate.

Ministers said a more nuanced data law was needed to lighten companies' and regulators' costs at a time when budgets were being tightened.

In a letter to the Commission on Tuesday, British Justice Secretary Chris Grayling said the draft in its previous form would damage economic growth and job prospects.

The Dutch Minister for Security and Justice Ivo Opstelten said on Thursday that the rules would have cost the Dutch economy between 72 million euros ($95.00 million) to 1.1 billion euros ($1.45 billion) per year.

The EU is attempting to regulate an explosion of online media that continually throw up new privacy dilemmas. EU officials are rushing to finalise the rules before the mandate of the European Commission and Parliament run out next year.

Lawmakers in the European Parliament who have equal say on the new regime have offered up to 4,000 amendments. The leading parliamentary committee is expected to vote on the reform in July.

If the rules are adopted it would be the first time that all web and mobile companies would be captured by EU privacy rules even if the data is handled outside the EU or if like many mobile and web applications their services are for free.

Obligations would include having to seek customers' permission to use or sell on their data and firms would also face heavy fines for a range of misdemeanours such as failing to erase a person's data.