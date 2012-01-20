BRUSSELS Jan 20 The European Commission (EC) will on Wednesday end an infringement procedure against the UK for failing to protect internet users' privacy, the same day as the EC unveils stricter privacy controls, an official close to Commissioner Neelie Kroes said.

The Commission decided to drop the issue after the UK changed its privacy rules in April 2011 making companies give users the option to share or hide their data.

The law was altered after the Commission passed the case on to the European Court of Justice in 2010.

Commissioner Viviane Reding had launched the case in 2009 after officials said the use was unlawful of software from a company called Phorm Inc, which sends users targeted ads after tracking their movements online.

The case will be struck off a monthly list of infringements to be released on Thursday, a day after the Commission is due to reveal new laws forcing companies to seek users' explicit consent for their data and imposing sanctions for data breaches.