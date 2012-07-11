BRUSSELS, July 11 German shipbuilder P+S Werften
secured EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for a German state
guarantee for 152.4-million-euro ($186.8 million) rescue loan,
but will need to present an overhaul plan to ensure its
viability.
The European Commission said it had temporarily authorised
the rescue aid to allow P+S Werften to pay off creditors and
maintain production.
The EU competition watchdog said German authorities have up
to six months to submit a restructuring plan for the
shipbuilder.
P+S Werften, created in 2010 through the merger of German
shipbuilding companies Volkswerft Stralsund GmbH and Peene Werft
GmbH, operates two shipyards in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and
employs about 1,800 employees.
Shipping companies have been hit by the global economic
turmoil and tighter bank financing.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)