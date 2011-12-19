BRUSSELS Dec 19 Doctors, architects and
other professionals in the European Union will get an electronic
certificate proving their credentials, under draft new
legislation proposed on Monday.
The legislation sponsored by the European Commission would
streamline recognition of degrees or diplomas and ultimately
help professionals find work across the 27-nation bloc.
"It will make it easier for well qualified professionals to
go where job vacancies exist," EU Internal Market Commissioner
Michel Barnier said in a statement.
EU member states and the European Parliament must approve
the draft legislation, which also sets minimum training
requirements for professionals including doctors, nurses and
midwives.
(Reporting by Christopher Le Coq; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)