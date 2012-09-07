BRUSSELS, Sept 7 The European Commission said on Friday it had carried out unannounced inspections at several providers of maritime transport services suspected of operating a cartel.

The Commission said its officials had carried out the inspections on Thursday in several EU member states in coordination with the U.S. and Japanese competition authorities.

It did not name the companies whose premises it had visited. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)