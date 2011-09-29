BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The European Commission said on Thursday it was taking legal action against France and Britain over their failure to take steps to open rail services in the Channel tunnel to increased competition.

"Compliance with EU legislation will contribute to more competition, which will lead to better services and prices for passengers and freight traffic," the Commission said in a statement.

It said member states were meant to implement EU directives on rail services in 2003 to ensure the independence of the infrastructure manager, non-discriminatory track-access charging and the setting up of an independent regulator to remedy competition problems in the rail sector.

"The infringements raised with France and the United Kingdom concern the lack of independence of the rail infrastructure manager of the Channel Fixed Link and the insufficient implementation of provisions in the first railway package concerning rail access charging, the independent regulatory body and capacity allocation as regards the Channel Fixed Link," it said.

Under the infringement proceedings, Britain and France will have to take action within two months or face further action, potentially leading to fines for every day that the legislation is not complied with. (Editing by Rex Merrifield)