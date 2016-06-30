Australia new vehicle sales edge higher in Jan-VFACTS
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
(Adds details, background)
June 30 Standard & Poor's Global Ratings said on Thursday it had cut its long-term credit rating on the European Union to 'AA' from 'AA+' but raised its outlook to "stable" from "negative" after the United Kingdom voted to leave the bloc.
S&P is the first major ratings agency to cut rating on the EU. Moody's maintained its 'AAA' rating last week.
"After the decision by the UK electorate to leave the EU...we have reassessed our opinion of cohesion within the EU, which we now consider to be a neutral rather than positive rating factor," S&P said. (bit.ly/295BXgp)
The UK voted to leave the European Union last week, plunging global markets into turmoil.
S&P said the UK's exit from the EU would complicate budgetary and policy priorities among the remaining 27 members, which could weaken the bloc's fiscal stability.
The ratings agency said its stable outlook reflected its view that no other member states would leave the EU. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Asian stocks got off to a tentative start on Friday, as investors await the outcome of a key U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and as China's markets reopen after a week-long break.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst and investor quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors hurled the most cash at U.S.-based stock funds since the U.S. presidential election during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, restoring bets on a continuing rally even as it seemed to fade. U.S.-based equity funds took in $13.8 billion during the week through Feb. 1, the biggest haul since the week immediately following Donald