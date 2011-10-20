BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Union commissioner in charge of financial regulation said on Wednesday it was necessary to reduce dependency on ratings agencies, and that he was working on proposals for dealing with them.

"These ratings are over-rated. In all areas, be it in banking, in insurance, we need to reduce dependency on ratings and I want to act on those points," Michel Barnier told a news briefing.

He said he needed a "few more weeks" to finalise the proposals.

Barnier said ratings reviews could have negative knock-on effects for financial stability -- particularly when a country was in a support programme from the International Monetary Fund or European Union member states.

"I think it is legitimate to have a specific, special treatment when a country is in negotiations or is covered by an international solidarity programme with the IMF or European solidarity. And this is why I would like to say we are thinking about the timeliness of rating countries that are covered by international programmes."

"If we consider it to be appropriate, we could ban it, or suspend ratings for the necessary time-frame... I am studying this matter very carefully," he added.

An EU official earlier told Reuters the European Union may seek the power to prohibit the publication of credit ratings of countries that are under a rescue programme. Such a proposal would need the approval of member states as well as the European Parliament in order to take effect. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; writing by Rex Merrifield)