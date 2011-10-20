BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Union commissioner
in charge of financial regulation said on Wednesday it was
necessary to reduce dependency on ratings agencies, and that he
was working on proposals for dealing with them.
"These ratings are over-rated. In all areas, be it in
banking, in insurance, we need to reduce dependency on ratings
and I want to act on those points," Michel Barnier told a news
briefing.
He said he needed a "few more weeks" to finalise the
proposals.
Barnier said ratings reviews could have negative knock-on
effects for financial stability -- particularly when a country
was in a support programme from the International Monetary Fund
or European Union member states.
"I think it is legitimate to have a specific, special
treatment when a country is in negotiations or is covered by an
international solidarity programme with the IMF or European
solidarity. And this is why I would like to say we are thinking
about the timeliness of rating countries that are covered by
international programmes."
"If we consider it to be appropriate, we could ban it, or
suspend ratings for the necessary time-frame... I am studying
this matter very carefully," he added.
An EU official earlier told Reuters the European Union may
seek the power to prohibit the publication of credit ratings of
countries that are under a rescue programme. Such a proposal
would need the approval of member states as well as the European
Parliament in order to take effect.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; writing by Rex Merrifield)