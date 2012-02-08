BRUSSELS Feb 8 An EU lawmaker is planning
to propose rules prohibiting the publishing of sovereign credit
ratings for countries that do not want them, according to a
draft proposal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
It is not clear how such a ban would work in practice, as
the proposed law would only apply to EU countries and not to
financial markets outside Europe. In addition, any attempt to
enshrine a ban in EU law would likely face considerable
opposition from investors who use ratings when choosing what
debt to buy and sell.
Politicians have criticised the credit raters for
downgrading struggling European states at delicate moments of
the debt crisis, thereby exacerbating efforts to contain their
soaring borrowing costs.
Such moves led to calls for the raters to be prevented from
giving their opinion on the creditworthiness of states receiving
financial aid.
Last year, Michel Barnier, the EU commissioner in charge of
financial regulation, proposed legislation to overhaul
regulation of the rating agencies.
However, the idea of stopping ratings from publishing their
views on certain countries was abandoned before the draft law
reached the European Parliament.
Now, Leonardo Domenici, an Italian socialist in the
Parliament, wants to resurrect such curbs, according to the
draft proposal.
"Only solicited ratings will be accepted," said one source
at the European Parliament close to the dossier.
Credit rating agencies such as Standard & Poor's and Moody's
are usually paid by debt issuers, such as companies and
governments, to provide a public view on their creditworthiness.
But the agencies sometimes rate countries even when not
asked to, because this helps calculate the riskiness of a
company or bank with links to those states.
Preventing them from publishing their views would be highly
controversial. The EU's 27 member states, whose backing is
required for such provisions to be made law, may decline to give
their blessing.
Discussing curbs is a long way from them becoming law.
The first drafts of new EU laws are written by the European
Commission, the EU's executive. Then the European Parliament and
EU countries can rewrite the drafts. In the past, the Parliament
has hardened financial regulations, such as those on bonus
payments to bankers.
But not all attempts to toughen up draft laws are successful
and many get bogged down in disagreement within the Parliament.
Even if they do win broad backing among lawmakers, EU member
countries often water them down later.
Banks currently rely on the credit ratings of assets, such
as packages of loans, in deciding how risky they are and how
much capital should be set aside to cover them.
Rating agencies have already been subject to stricter
policing this year, since the establishment of a new agency to
supervise them in the EU.
(Reporting By Julien Toyer, Francesco Guarascio and John
O'Donnell. Editing By Sebastian Moffett and Jon Loades-Carter)