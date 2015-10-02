LONDON Oct 2 Attempts to boost competition in
credit ratings has made little impact in parts of the European
Union and stronger enforcement powers are needed, the sector's
regulator said on Friday.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
regulates 24 ratings agencies currently authorised in the EU, a
sector dominated by the "Big Three", Moody's, Fitch and Standard
& Poor's.
ESMA was asked by the EU's executive European Commission for
advice for a review of EU laws governing rating agencies.
"The high fees charged and regular fee increases imposed by
some credit rating agencies suggest there may be little
effective competition for the provision of credit ratings in
some specific market segments within the EU at present," ESMA
said in a report.
"While it is encouraging to see that changes are taking
place, we are realistic and know there is still work to be done
which is why we have made recommendations relating to further
supervisory powers regarding the appointment of independent
non-executive directors and enhanced enforcement powers," ESMA
said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)