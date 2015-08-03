Aug 3 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its outlook on the European Union to negative from stable as it expects that the EU would provide first-loss guarantee support for financing connected to the Juncker investment plan.

The ratings service said the outlook also reflects further downward pressure on the average weighted rating on budgetary contributors to the EU. (bit.ly/1M11XEI) (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)