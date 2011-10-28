* Agency rotation to be key tool to boost competition -draft
* Blackouts on sovereign debt ratings must meet several
criteria
* Investors could sue rating agencies under domestic civil
law
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 28 Companies that rely on the "Big
Three" credit rating agencies will be forced to seek credit
opinions from smaller rivals under European Union plans to
increase competition.
Policymakers describe the global dominance of Moody's
, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's
as an oligopoly.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier is expected
to publish his draft law on Nov. 15 to mandate "rotation" of
agencies, a copy of the draft seen by Reuters showed.
An initial consultation signalled companies would have to
switch agencies every nine years. However, this has now been
toughened up because seeking to boost competition by setting up
a new European agency is proving difficult.
"This rotation rule is expected to significantly mitigate
the conflicts of interest related to the issuer-pays model," the
draft said.
Policymakers have been unhappy that agencies are paid by the
companies they rate, but there are few alternatives.
People familiar with the industry say the rotation rule
would be a "game changer" and force many companies to switch
agencies within a year of the new law taking effect.
Under the rotation rule:
** An agency would only be allowed to rate a corporate
issuer or its debt, as opposed to both at present
** There would have to be rotation between issuers every
three years, followed by a "cooling down" period of four years
** There would have to be rotation after one year once the
agency had rated 10 financial instruments in a row for the same
issuer
** Lead rating analysts must not be involved in rating the
same company for more than four years
** The rotation rule will only cover corporate debt and
structured finance, with sovereign debt exempted
If approved by EU states and the European Parliament, it
would mark a big shake-up because many corporates, such as
banks, have ratings from two -- if not all of the Big Three --
at the same time to reassure markets and attract investors.
BLACKOUT
The draft law also looks at ownership of agencies, which
could prompt a restructuring of the Big Three.
If the agency is listed, as the leading trio are, its
shareholders could be barred from investing in any company the
agency rates. The agency also may not be allowed to rate a
company that its shareholders have a stake in.
Agencies could end up becoming limited partnerships.
As flagged, regulators could temporarily ban sovereign
ratings in "particularly exceptional circumstances", comprising
imminent changes to the creditworthiness of a state, immediate
threat to financial stability and excessive volatility.
Some officials believe this would be unworkable because the
blackout would have to be announced, sending investors scurrying
for the exits.
Policymakers accused raters of making it more expensive to
bail out Greece by issuing downgrades during debt negotiations.
Sovereign rating changes could only be published after the
close of markets or at least an hour before the opening of
markets in the EU, according to the draft.
The Commission had floated the idea of forcing agencies to
give countries three days' notice of a rating change, but this
appears to have been dropped. Instead, the current 12 hours
notice is redefined as "a full working day before publication".
A major aim is to reduce the financial industry's heavy
reliance on ratings, such as for determining the size of a
bank's capital buffers or when to pull out of an asset.
"Financial institutions ... should therefore avoid relying
solely or mechanistically on external credit ratings for
assessing the creditworthiness of assets," the draft says.
The United States has adopted a law to formally strip the
use of ratings from financial rules, but is finding it tough to
implement this.
The EU draft also says issuers of structured finance
products would have to engage two agencies to rate these. In the
run-up to the financial crisis, such products were often highly
rated but became "toxic" during the credit crunch.
Investors would also be able to sue agencies under civil law
for having relied "on an incorrect rating".
(Editing by David Hulmes)