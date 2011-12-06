* EU authority visits offices of big three agencies
* Watchdog has power to fine or withdraw agencies' licences
* Sweep could result in sanctions if wrongdoing found
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 A European Union watchdog
said it was investigating credit rating agencies to look at how
they rank sovereign bonds and other debt and could impose heavy
sanctions if it finds any wrongdoing by the influential
institutions.
Officials from the European Securities and Markets Authority
have been visiting offices of the three big agencies -- Standard
& Poor's, Moody's and Fitch -- as well
as smaller rivals, since the start of last month and will
continue to do so throughout December.
The exercise takes on increased significance after Standard
& Poor's said on Monday it may downgrade the ratings of 15 euro
zone countries, an unprecedented move that rattled markets ahead
of a summit of EU leaders to tackle the debt crisis.
Some euro zone officials say the ratings agencies have
worsened the crisis. European Central Bank governing council
member Christian Noyer said that S&P's methodology had become
more political and less connected to economic fundamentals.
"We will publish a report on the outcome of our first
on-site inspections of ratings agencies," the ESMA spokesman
said on Tuesday, adding that this would come at the latest in
April.
"Our inspectors are examining how the rating agencies
conduct their business and arrive at ratings. If we were to find
wrongdoing, ESMA has the power to fine agencies, suspend their
ratings and we could even withdraw their licence."
The Paris-based watchdog was set up this year to be the
chief European supervisor for ratings agencies and its audit
marks the first strong policing of an industry that until now
could not be challenged on its decisions.
"We don't comment on our confidential interaction with
regulators," said a spokesman for Standard & Poor's.
To carry out their audit, regulators can ask for
documentation outlining how an agency arrived at the decision to
downgrade a country, for example.
Although ESMA is not able to question specific decisions
like a credit downgrade, it could penalise a rating agency if it
were to find flaws in the way it works.
"They have to prove they have a sound rating procedure such
as avoiding conflicts of interest, as well as having proper
internal rules," the ESMA spokesman said.
"We are not watching every single rating decision. ESMA's
job is to ensure raters comply with the rules."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; additional reporting by Huw Jones
in London; editing by Anna Willard)