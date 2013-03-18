US STOCKS-Wall St rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, March 18 The European Union's market watchdog said the world's top three ratings agencies must improve how they make changes in the way banks are rated.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in its second annual review of the sector, which it regulates, that it focused on bank ratings because of their link with ratings of government debt, a focus of the euro zone crisis.
The review studied Moody's, Fitch and Standard & Poor's revealed "shortcomings in the processes of disclosure and implementation of changes in bank rating methodologies", ESMA said in a statement on Monday.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.