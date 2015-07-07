* Members of parliament want early action on careful
By Gederts Gelzis and Barbara Lewis
RIGA/STRASBOURG, France, July 7 A Soviet-era
rubbish dump in a swamp on the outskirts of Riga was once an
obstacle to Latvia's European Union membership. Now, it's
becoming a model of the resource use and waste management EU
policymakers are striving to promote.
For Rigans, the new symbols of the Getlini landfill are
yellow tomatoes grown with renewable energy generated from
methane produced by waste.
They are pollinated by bumble bees specially imported from
Belgium, headquarters of the EU, which made reform of the
rat-infested health hazard a requirement for Latvia's EU
accession in 2004.
As well as harnessing planet-warming methane, the revamped
site, which handles around half of Latvia's rubbish, seals in
other pollutants with a layer of clay and has transformed mounds
of refuse into grassy slopes on which sheep graze.
The next step is to cut the need for landfill.
The Latvians plan to open a recycling factory near the site
in October and have a 10-year goal to reuse between 85 and 90
percent of the 300 tonnes of waste deposited in the landfill
every year.
Riga's efforts chime with debate this week at the European
Parliament in Strasbourg, France on resource use.
Members of the assembly called on Monday for an ambitious
EU-wide strategy on cutting waste. They are expected to confirm
the demands with a vote on Wednesday.
Sirpa Pietikainen, a Finnish member of the centre-right
European People's Party, drew a parallel with the Greek crisis,
saying wasting resources could bankrupt not just a nation but
the entire planet.
The 28-country EU, which produces only around 30 percent of
the natural resources it needs, will bear the brunt.
"Europe is the most resource-dependent of all the regions.
We will be hit the hardest if we don't get it right now," she
said.
The European Commission, whose current line-up took office
in October, had planned to scrap so-called "circular economy"
rules put forward by the previous executive, but politicians and
member states were furious at the suggestion.
Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans now
promises a new proposal before the end of the year and told the
parliament he was "a passionate believer" in the shift from a
linear to a circular economy, or one based on reuse and
renewable energy.
"I believe in this because it's a huge business
opportunity," he said, adding that such a transition was
inevitable.
The Commission quotes research that moving towards a
circular economy could save around 600 billion euros ($666
billion) over 10 years as, for instance, the cost of cutting
emissions drops, health improves and less energy is required.
The Getlini site, owned by the local authorities, was set up
a decade ago with $21 million, provided by the Latvian and
Swedish authorities and the World Bank.
It employs nearly 100 people and generates annual revenue of
nearly 12 million euros, including sales of electricity and more
than 450 tonnes of tomatoes.
ING bank, in a report in May, says the financial community
must embrace the change from "take, make and waste" to "reduce,
reuse and recycle" and analyse which business models will
triumph.
The shift in attitude is striking.
Back in Riga, Imants Stirans, chairman of the Getlini board
told Reuters that in the 1970s, Riga's authorities just "found
the nearest swamp". "Can you imagine a more idiotic place to
create a landfill than a swamp?" he asked.
($1 = 0.9012 euros)
