* Refining capacity expected to fall 2 percent
* Overall energy investment focus shifting to renewables
* Renewable capacity still needs to grow
* Commission toughens infrastructure reporting requirements
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 EU refineries are not
investing fast enough to shift the balance to diesel production
as the U.S. appetite to mop up surplus gasoline starts to wane,
a draft Commission document seen by Reuters said.
The European Union's refining sector has struggled against
dwindling profit margins and a structural imbalance, which
requires it to import products to meet growing diesel demand,
while exporting unwanted gasoline.
According to figures in a Commission working document on
energy markets seen by Reuters, since 2009, eight refineries
have ceased operation, equating to around 6 percent of total EU
refining capacity of 15.5 million barrels per day, second only
to that of the United States' output of oil products.
Investment plans for 2011 submitted by member states showed
oil refining capacities would decrease by only 2 percent and
flagging a need for increased spending on conversion capacity.
"The EU produces much more gasoline than it consumes and
exports the rest. The U.S. has been the main outlet for this
excess gasoline over the last few years, but it is widely
believed that it will significantly reduce its imports of
gasoline going forward," the draft said.
It was very likely, it added, "the EU's import dependence on
certain products such as gasoil/diesel will increase, unless the
industry is able to invest in further conversion capacity".
It did not specify now much investment was needed.
The refinery figures represent an aggregate of plans to
expand and cut refining across the bloc.
France, Romania and Italy reported expected reductions in
oil refining capacities by 15 percent, 12 percent and 4 percent
respectively, while Portugal and Greece were investing in
additional capacities of 14 percent and 12 percent.
RENEWABLES IN FOCUS
As the EU shifts its focus towards renewable energy, oil
infrastructure is expected to attract relatively little
investment.
"While this could be considered unsurprising given that it
is projected oil demand will continue to decrease over the
coming decade, there is however a widely recognised need for
investments in conversion capacity in order to reduce the high
gasoline yield of the European oil refining sector," the draft
said.
The Commission said there could be extra projects, in
addition to those reported by member states, and it has proposed
law requiring EU members to disclose energy infrastructure plans
to increase clarity.
For all energy infrastructure, the Commission has estimated
the EU system requires 1 trillion euros ($1.31 trillion) by
2020, including 540 billion for power generation and 200 billion
for electricity and gas networks judged to have importance to
more than one EU country.
Between 2005 and 2010, it said significant investment in
renewable energy had taken place, increasing its share in
electricity generation from 14.7 percent to 19.6 percent.
But it said more spending was needed if member states were
to meet the bloc's targets. Total installed capacity for
generation from renewable sources would have to rise from around
174 gigawatts (GW) in 2005 to around 487 GW in 2020.
The Commission does not comment on unpublished drafts.