LONDON Nov 20 European refineries must stop
being treated as strategic assets, propped up by politicians, if
they want to become profitable again.
"The oil refining sector is a strategic European asset,"
according to the European Petroleum Industry Association,
Europia, which lobbies in Brussels on behalf of the refiners.
"The EU's ability to meet domestic demand for refined
products has important security, economic, industrial and
environmental advantages," the association insisted in a white
paper on refining published in 2010.
In too many instances, however, strategic is a synonym for
not very profitable.
If the refining industry is to keep a toehold in Europe,
there must be fewer, larger refineries, and the ones that remain
will need substantial investment.
EU SINGLE MARKET
Given freedom of movement within the single market, if there
is an energy-security argument for maintaining refining
capacity, it should apply at EU level, not in individual nation
states or sub-national regions.
If politicians are allowed to protect "their" local
refinery, the necessary rationalisation of refining across the
European Union as a whole will be blocked. The European
Commission must get tough in applying restrictions on state aid.
But given the slow pace of rationalisation so far, the
Commission should go further and actively promote restructuring.
If Europe's refiners are to have a profitable future,
politicians and customers will have to get used to relying on
fuel refined in other member states.
Given economies of scale and international competition, it
is no longer feasible for each EU member state to have its own
domestic auto industry or steel works. The same, unfortunately,
is now true for refining.
COMPETITIVENESS
Following the insolvency of Europe's largest refiner,
Petroplus, early in 2012, refiners have pressed the European
Commission to conduct a "fitness check" to examine the damage
fuel-quality and other regulations are having on the sector's
competitiveness.
In October 2012, the Commission announced that the refining
sector, along with the aluminium industry, had been selected for
the first two fitness checks as part of a strategy to improve
EU-wide competitiveness.
But the refining sector's real problems are structural
rather than regulatory. There are simply too many EU refineries
and they are too small to meet the challenge from a new
generation of super-refineries being built in the Middle East
and Asia.
Capacity utilisation has dropped to 80 percent or below,
down from 90 percent as recently as 2005. EU refiners produce
too much gasoline, for which demand is declining, and not enough
diesel and jet fuel, for which the market is growing rapidly.
They do not have enough hydrocracking capacity to strip
excess sulphur from marine diesel and fuel oil to meet
progressively more stringent requirements for ship fuels being
phased in over the next decade by the International Maritime
Organisation.
With depressed profit margins and continued doubts about
their financial viability, refiners are struggling to attract
the new investment and bank loans they need to install new
hydrocrackers and other units that could make them more
competitive.
UNDER-INVESTMENT
EU officials have pinned the blame for the industry's
problems on its own past under-investment. Rather than upgrading
plants to produce more diesel for domestic consumption, refiners
kept producing surplus gasoline, which had to be sold overseas,
and high-sulphur marine fuel oil.
Even if the outlook for margins were more positive, "there
would be no guarantee that the EU refining industry would make
the necessary investments to meet the shortfall in the supply of
middle distillates," the European Commission concluded in a 2010
working paper.
"Tightening fuel specifications as well as the demand focus
on diesel are not new phenomena, yet the industry has been slow
to adapt," Commission staff wrote.
"This is because until now, there has been a market for the
excess gasoline produced by refining units in the EU, such that
the industry could opt not to carry out all the investments
required for more hydrocracking units to produce more middle
distillates and deep conversion units such as cokers and residue
cracking units to produce low-sulphur marine fuel."
RESTRUCTURING
The only solution is for some refineries to close to improve
the profitability of those that remain, enabling them to secure
the investment essential to long-term survival.
"We expect that the difficult economic environment, combined
with the outlook for further legislation changes ... will result
in further capacity reductions in the next five years," refinery
consultants Purvin and Gertz predicted in a report for the UK
Petroleum Industry Association published in May 2013.
Perhaps another five to 10 of the 87 remaining refineries in
the EU and the European Free Trade Association, which together
comprise the single market, need to close to put the industry on
a more sustainable footing.
Refiners want relief from the EU rulemaking process, which
they claim is making them uncompetitive against rivals in the
United States and Asia. But they see no role for the Commission
or member states in helping to rationalise the industry.
Refiners "explicitly recommended against any form of state
intervention in the restructuring process" at the first EU
Refining Roundtable with member states and the European
Commission held in Brussels in 2012.
STRATEGIC ASSETS
Some refineries, mostly smaller, older ones with fewer
sophisticated processing units, have already closed. But the
pace of capacity reduction remains too slow to realign
production with changing supply-and-demand conditions in the EU
and global markets.
Many refineries have been put up for sale. In most cases,
however, "complete closure of refineries is not occurring due to
the large and costly site remediation clean-up (costs) which
owners would have to incur", according to the Commission.
National governments and local politicians have also fought
to prevent closures to protect local employment and in the
misguided view that closures threaten local fuel supplies.
Government grants and loan guarantees to Grangemouth
refinery in Scotland are just the latest example of politicians
intervening to prop up refineries that would otherwise have been
deemed uneconomic and closed.
Across the EU, refineries are estimated to have 100,000
employees and contractors. Grangemouth and the associated
petrochemical plant had a combined workforce of over 1,000.
But the more prominent argument for keeping refineries open
is that they are essential to energy security. Grangemouth is
the sole refinery in Scotland; its closure would leave the
region entirely dependent on fuel brought in from other parts of
Britain or overseas.
Refineries remain powerful political totems.
ENERGY INSECURITY?
The International Energy Agency's Model of Short-Term Energy
Security suggests relying on imports for more than 45 percent of
demand puts a country at "high risk" from disruptions.
For policymakers, domestic refineries must be kept open to
avoid depending too heavily on imports. But a closer inspection
suggests the argument is largely without merit.
For a start, the 45 percent threshold is arbitrary. Many
countries and sub-regions already rely heavily on imports to
meet a large share of their requirements for specific fuels, in
some cases far more than 45 percent.
For example, the sole refinery in southern England, Fawley,
produces just 9 percent of the jet fuel needed by the giant
aviation hubs at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted. The rest is
brought in by tanker from other parts of the UK and Europe.
The jet pipeline from Fawley, which carries a large share of
imported fuel as well as the refinery's own output, presents a
far bigger risk to supply security than the closure of
Grangemouth would be.
Politicians and refiners often suggest domestic refineries
must remain open to avoid relying on unstable regions, such as
the Middle East, or the risk shipping lanes will be blocked.
But the EU already relies on the Middle East, Russia and
Africa for most of its crude. The sort of crisis that could
block refined product imports would leave the refiners without
feedstock.
It is hard to imagine a crisis that would leave the EU
physically short of refined products but not crude. More likely
is disruption somewhere in the world that would drive up the
price of refined fuels sharply.
Unless EU refiners were forbidden from exporting, arbitrage
would ensure EU prices rose. The market for refined fuels is
global. Having domestic refining capacity would not prevent
prices spiking.
