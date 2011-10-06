* Plan seeks to extend budget sanctions to all EU states

* Main beneficiaries of EU regional aid seen opposing plan

BRUSSELS Oct 6 European Union governments that flout the bloc's budget rules could lose billions of euros in EU funding under proposals put forward by the bloc's executive arm on Thursday.

The plan seeks to extend financial sanctions for budget rule-breakers to all 27 EU countries, rather than just the 17 states that share the euro and are therefore subject to fines if they do not comply with the Stability and Growth Pact.

Suspending EU funds has already been made possible earlier for countries repeatedly breaking the EU's 3 percent budget deficit limit, but it was limited only to cohesion funds, one of several types of EU funding available to members of the 27-nation bloc.

Now, the European Commission wants to be able to suspend all kinds of EU funds flowing to any EU country if its government runs a deficit above 3 percent of GDP and ignores EU calls to bring it under control.

The initiative is part of the European Commission's proposed overhaul of EU regional funding for 2014-2020, which aims to channel 376 billion euros ($500 billion) into infrastructure projects and other regional development initiatives.

This week, EU finance ministers agreed new rules -- dubbed the 'six pack' -- that make it easier to impose financial penalties on euro zone countries that break EU debt and deficit limits of 60 percent and 3 percent of GDP respectively.

"We have just adopted the six pack, and part of the six pack is the possibility to fine euro zone countries if they breach the stability and growth pact," said EU regional policy chief Johannes Hahn, presenting the proposals in Brussels.

"This only comprises 17 out of 27 member states, and that's why we have discussed if there's a possibility to use European money as a... final way to bring member states back to a sound economic track," Hahn said at a news briefing in Brussels.

Hahn said he hoped the mere threat of stopping EU payments would ensure countries maintained macroeconomic discipline, and that the penalties would only be used as a last resort.

The proposal is likely to be of most concern to poorer EU countries not currently part of the euro zone that are set to receive a greater share of regional aid, such as Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

But the plans are expected to win the support of large net contributors to the EU's budget inside the euro zone, including Germany and France.

Before becoming law, the proposals must be approved by EU governments and lawmakers, who also have the final say on the overall size of the EU's budget for 2014-2020.

In the last 10 years EU regional aid has created over 1 million jobs and co-financed the construction of more than 2,000 kilometres of motorway and 4,000 km of railway, according to the Commission. ($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Hugh Lawson)