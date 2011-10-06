* Plan seeks to extend budget sanctions to all EU states
* Main beneficiaries of EU regional aid seen opposing plan
BRUSSELS Oct 6 European Union governments that
flout the bloc's budget rules could lose billions of euros in EU
funding under proposals put forward by the bloc's executive arm
on Thursday.
The plan seeks to extend financial sanctions for budget
rule-breakers to all 27 EU countries, rather than just the 17
states that share the euro and are therefore subject to fines if
they do not comply with the Stability and Growth Pact.
Suspending EU funds has already been made possible earlier
for countries repeatedly breaking the EU's 3 percent budget
deficit limit, but it was limited only to cohesion funds, one of
several types of EU funding available to members of the
27-nation bloc.
Now, the European Commission wants to be able to suspend all
kinds of EU funds flowing to any EU country if its government
runs a deficit above 3 percent of GDP and ignores EU calls to
bring it under control.
The initiative is part of the European Commission's proposed
overhaul of EU regional funding for 2014-2020, which aims to
channel 376 billion euros ($500 billion) into infrastructure
projects and other regional development initiatives.
This week, EU finance ministers agreed new rules -- dubbed
the 'six pack' -- that make it easier to impose financial
penalties on euro zone countries that break EU debt and deficit
limits of 60 percent and 3 percent of GDP respectively.
"We have just adopted the six pack, and part of the six pack
is the possibility to fine euro zone countries if they breach
the stability and growth pact," said EU regional policy chief
Johannes Hahn, presenting the proposals in Brussels.
"This only comprises 17 out of 27 member states, and that's
why we have discussed if there's a possibility to use European
money as a... final way to bring member states back to a sound
economic track," Hahn said at a news briefing in Brussels.
Hahn said he hoped the mere threat of stopping EU payments
would ensure countries maintained macroeconomic discipline, and
that the penalties would only be used as a last resort.
The proposal is likely to be of most concern to poorer EU
countries not currently part of the euro zone that are set to
receive a greater share of regional aid, such as Poland, Hungary
and the Czech Republic.
But the plans are expected to win the support of large net
contributors to the EU's budget inside the euro zone, including
Germany and France.
Before becoming law, the proposals must be approved by EU
governments and lawmakers, who also have the final say on the
overall size of the EU's budget for 2014-2020.
In the last 10 years EU regional aid has created over 1
million jobs and co-financed the construction of more than 2,000
kilometres of motorway and 4,000 km of railway, according to the
Commission.
($1 = 0.751 Euros)
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Hugh Lawson)