* One player could hold a position of up to 40 percent

* Campaigners call on European Parliament to act

* Rules would take effect from Jan. 2017

By Barbara Lewis and Huw Jones

BRUSSELS/LONDON, May 21 New European Union rules to crack down on speculation in food and other commodity prices risk being watered down during final negotiations over detail, campaigners said on Thursday.

Following the United States' lead, the 28-country bloc will set limits on how big a position traders can hold in grains, oil and other commodities to avoid undue influence over prices.

The details of the so-called position limits are being hammered out behind closed doors in Brussels, with the next technical meeting set for Tuesday.

The limits are part of a wider revision of EU securities rules known as MiFID II to take effect in January 2017.

Although agreed last year, the legislation needs to be followed up with technical implementation law, expected to be agreed by the end of this year.

A 500-page draft prepared by the EU markets watchdog European Securities and Markets Authority proposes that national watchdogs would calculate a position limit for a commodity derivative based on 25 percent of the deliverable supply.

A separate clause gives the national authorities the power to increase or decrease the baseline position by 15 percent, making 40 percent the maximum.

Campaigners say that is excessive and counter to the spirit of the last year's agreement by member states and the European Parliament.

In a letter to German Member of the European Parliament Markus Ferber, who is representing the parliament in the negotiations, Oxfam and four other non-government organisations urge him to prevent the adoption on "ineffective" regulation.

"If approved, the rules to implement MiFID II currently proposed by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will turn limits on speculation decided by the European Parliament into an empty shell," says the letter signed by Finance Watch, Friends of the Earth Europe, SOMO (Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations), Global Justice Now, as well as Oxfam.

Some exchanges have already started introducing position limits or other curbs in anticipation of the rules in the EU and similar limits planned in the United States.

Britain, home to the City of London financial district, has been at the forefront of those seeking to reduce Brussels interference, saying it will have its own tough rules to prevent abuse, while preserving flexibility.

Paul Reed, BP's head of trading, last month said position limits could cause severe stress on markets with only a small number of participants. (Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London, editing by William Hardy)