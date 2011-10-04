* New EU rules aim to overhaul $600 trillion market
* UK backs down on key demand to cover all derivatives
* UK's Osborne wins some concessions
By John O'Donnell
LUXEMBOURG, Oct 4 British chancellor George
Osborne backed down on one of his key demands that all
derivatives trading be immediately covered by new EU rules but
won some smaller concessions on controlling a market once
described as the "Wild West".
The new EU rules aim to overhaul an opaque $600 trillion
market, which boomed in the run-up to the financial crash, by
demanding that deals done off an exchange pass through a
so-called clearing house that pools emergency back-up capital.
Crucially, each sale, which in the past has often been
recorded by no more than a fax, will be registered centrally for
regulators to see.
But the attempt to bring order to a huge market that is
largely uncharted by regulators put Germany and Britain at
loggerheads, with Berlin pushing for the rules to apply only to
those derivatives traded over the counter (OTC) or off-exchange.
Britain wanted exchange-traded derivatives also to be
channelled through clearing houses. Most OTC derivatives trading
in Europe takes place in London, and Britain is concerned that
it would be hardest hit if only those trades were more tightly
regulated, while Germany's Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) would
stand to benefit.
For Osborne, who interrupted his attendance at the
Conservative party's annual conference to make the trip to
persuade EU finance minister to change the draft law, the deal
allowed him to claim a partial victory.
He won concessions, including one that waters down the power
of European regulators to sideline British authorities.
"We came here in a minority," Osborne told journalists, "but
through some hard negotiating, we very much improved the
directive in the direction that the United Kingdom wanted to
see."
In another concession, the European Commission, which writes
the first draft of laws for the 27-country EU, also pledged to
reflect Britain's concerns in a new raft of market rules.
Any fresh legislation may also reflect the findings of the
European Commission's probe into Deutsche Boerse's merger with
the NYSE Euronext .
"When they return to this matter with new legislation, they
will also have the benefit of knowing the result of the
Commission's investigation into the excessive concentration of
market power from Deutsche Boerse and NYSE in derivatives," said
Graham Bishop, an expert on European financial policy.
A draft of the new securities trading rules obtained by
Reuters showed the EU's executive wants to open up clearing
houses for all financial instruments, including on-exchange
traded derivatives, to competition.
All laws in Europe are proposed by the Commission and then
go to the member countries and the European Parliament for
approval.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Will Waterman)