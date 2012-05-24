May 24 The European Union will meet a global end-of-year deadline for tougher supervision of the multi-trillion dollar derivatives market, the bloc's market regulator said on Thursday, quelling industry concern of a delay.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will publish draft rules by the end of June to implement a law the bloc has already adopted, ESMA Executive Director Verena Ross told a financial conference.

The law is due to come into effect next January but the industry feared rules for implementing it would not be ready in time.

The derivatives reform is a core G20 response to the financial crisis where derivatives helped to topple Lehman Brothers bank and require a huge bailout of insurer AIG.

Ross said there would be a public consultation in July and August, with the new standards finalised in September.

"It is then intended that the European Commission will endorse them by the end of the year, to ensure that the EU is well placed to meet the G20 commitments on moving over-the-counter derivatives markets to be centrally cleared," Ross said.

The EU law will require all derivatives trades to be reported. The United States is approving similar rules.

Standardised contracts will have to be centrally cleared and in many cases traded on an electronic platform to improve transparency and limit risks.