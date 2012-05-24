May 24 The European Union will meet a global
end-of-year deadline for tougher supervision of the
multi-trillion dollar derivatives market, the bloc's market
regulator said on Thursday, quelling industry concern of a
delay.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will
publish draft rules by the end of June to implement a law the
bloc has already adopted, ESMA Executive Director Verena Ross
told a financial conference.
The law is due to come into effect next January but the
industry feared rules for implementing it would not be ready in
time.
The derivatives reform is a core G20 response to the
financial crisis where derivatives helped to topple Lehman
Brothers bank and require a huge bailout of insurer AIG.
Ross said there would be a public consultation in July and
August, with the new standards finalised in September.
"It is then intended that the European Commission will
endorse them by the end of the year, to ensure that the EU is
well placed to meet the G20 commitments on moving
over-the-counter derivatives markets to be centrally cleared,"
Ross said.
The EU law will require all derivatives trades to be
reported. The United States is approving similar rules.
Standardised contracts will have to be centrally cleared and
in many cases traded on an electronic platform to improve
transparency and limit risks.
