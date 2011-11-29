LONDON Nov 29 The European Union's
markets watchdog will introduce specific rules to better protect
investors who want to buy exchange-traded-funds (ETFs).
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA) said the "retailisation" of complex
products meant that strong consumer protection was needed.
"Taking that into account, we are determined to introduce
some new rules which will reduce risks and deliver more
transparency for retail investors exposed to such products,"
Maijoor told an industry conference.
ETFs are funds that trade like a share and track indexes
such as the S&P500. They are popular with investors as they can
get cheap exposure to indices without having to buy a wide range
of shares.
Maijoor said ETF funds will be required to use an
"identifier" and have provisions which require an adequate level
of protection of retail investors dealing on the secondary
market.
ESMA will also require funds to disclose in their
prospectuses if they make use of securities lending, along with
specific disclosures of collateral and its quality.
Some ETFs that actually hold the shares they track lend some
of the shares out for a fee while holding other equities as
collateral, though sometimes the quality of the collateral has
raised concerns among regulators.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)