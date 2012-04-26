By Huw Jones
LONDON, April 27 Europe's warchest for fighting
the euro zone crisis could be used to shore up troubled banks
and bolster investor confidence until more fundamental solutions
are put in place, Britain's top financial watchdog will say on
Friday.
In a speech to be delivered in Dublin, Financial Services
Authority Chairman Adair Turner will say that that fundamental
solutions to the euro zone crisis such as greater fiscal
integration and jointly issued Eurobonds will take time because
of their political sensitivity.
Meanwhile the EU's two firewall institutions, the European
Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability
Mechanism, could "play a direct role in recapitalising periphery
national banks".
Under current rules, only countries can tap the funds on
behalf of banks.
Regulatory officials say if the warchest is used to
recapitalise banks directly, it would become a resolution
authority that would need "burden sharing" agreements to say who
pays what if a lender in receipt of funds goes belly up.
There is no such cross-border legal framework for this.
Turner will note there is a "remorseless logic" in the IMF's
call for a more pan-eurozone approach to bank resolution,
deposit insurance and bank supervision.
He echoes concerns at the European Central Bank which on
Thursday called on authorities to set up a body to manage bank
rescues in the euro zone in a bid to restore investor confidence
in the battered sector.
Since the financial crisis began unfolding, the regulatory
remedies have mainly been "more Europe", meaning centralised
supervision and common capital requirements.
There was a need now to consider "less Europe" as well,
meaning "macroprudential" supervisory tools for use nationally,
such as tailored capital buffers to rein in a local property
market.
"Do we need more Europe or less Europe? My answer will be a
mix of both - more integration on some dimensions, strong
national powers on others, and with the balance quite different
between countries within the euro zone and those outside,"
Turner will say.
The need for such macroprudential tools will be even greater
in euro zone countries as they cannot vary their own interest
rates.
