LONDON Jan 8 European Union lawmakers look set
to ease the international impact of rules to stop market
benchmarks being rigged, addressing U.S. concerns that global
investors could lose out.
The bloc is approving a law to directly regulate benchmarks
such as those based on interest rates and currencies that banks
have been fined billions of dollars for attempting to
manipulate.
The measure as drafted by the European Commission raised
hackles in Washington because it would bar European investors
from using many U.S.-based benchmarks.
Benchmarks from outside the EU could be used only if they
were compiled under rules that are as strict as Europe's
safeguards, but the United States won't adopt equivalent rules.
Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, a Dutch lawmaker steering the draft
law through the European Parliament, said the focus should be on
strengthening the international competitiveness of the EU's
financial sector by maintaining a broad supply of benchmarks,
including those from outside the bloc.
"The Commission proposal on this point was insufficient and
would see a large number of benchmarks rendered ineligible," van
Nieuwenhuizen told parliament's economic affairs committee on
Thursday.
She proposed that compilers of benchmarks from outside the
EU apply for authorisation to be used in Europe.
"In this way, non-EU administrators can continue to provide
their benchmarks in the EU even when their home country
regulations are not equivalent," van Nieuwenhuizen said.
The EU has little choice but to compromise. Last month
Randall De Valk, a U.S. Treasury official, told a U.S. lawmaker
that the United States "does not plan to adopt direct
supervision of benchmarks".
Unchanged, the draft EU law is "prescriptive" and goes well
beyond new globally-agreed supervisory principles the United
States applies, De Valk said in a letter seen by Reuters.
Lawmakers from parliament's two biggest parties, Ludek
Niedermayer from the centre right and Jonas Fernandez-Alvarez
from the centre left, called van Nieuwenhuizen's proposals a
"very reasonable solution" that dealt with non-EU countries in a
"pragmatic way."
Such support signals the compromise could well be voted
through in committee on March 5. EU states have joint say on the
draft law.
British centre-right lawmaker Kay Swinburne called for
commodity benchmarks to be removed from the new rules and put
under a separate draft law the commission should propose.
Britain, where much of the rigging of interest rate and
currency benchmarks took place, had already tightened up
supervision of the sector.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)