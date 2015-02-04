LONDON Feb 4 A wider than anticipated range of
market benchmarks will come under the European Union's
regulatory net if a deal brokered among member states on
Wednesday wins final approval, EU diplomats said.
New rules were proposed after banks were caught trying to
rig hitherto unregulated interest rate and currency market
benchmarks.
The proposed law to regulate benchmarks passed a key hurdle
on Wednesday, when the 28 EU states agreed to amend how they
would decide which benchmarks are "critical" and subject to new
supervision, the diplomats said.
The amended text will be put to the bloc's national
ambassadors on Feb. 13 for formal approval and then negotiations
will start with the European Parliament on a final deal.
The original draft, written by the European Commission,
defined critical benchmarks as being linked to investment funds
of at least 500 billion euros ($572 billion).
The member states have added two more definitions to ensure
that important cross-border or national benchmarks not reaching
this threshold don't fall between the supervisory cracks, one of
the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.
Benchmarks tracked by at least 400 billion euros, which are
used widely and with few or no alternatives, would be deemed
critical.
A national supervisor can propose that a smaller benchmark
of national importance can be "critical" if the EU's European
Securities and Markets Authority agrees.
The law would also give supervisors powers to force banks
and others to contribute to a benchmark if the number of
submitters fall to levels where confidence in the index is hit.
($1 = 0.8749 euros)
