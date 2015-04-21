NEW YORK, April 21 (IFR) - The European Union wants to delay deciding for another six months whether to keep allowing EU banks to use derivatives clearing houses outside the bloc, according to a document seen by IFR.

With a June deadline looming, the EU is now in favor of putting off the decision until December in order to avoid causing "disruption" to global markets, the EU document said.

At issue is how much capital banks in the European Union must hold when executing trades through clearing houses in the United States and elsewhere.

A temporary relief allowing those banks to trade through non-EU clearing houses - without tougher collateral requirements proposed as a result of the financial crisis - expires in June.

The European Commission - the EU's executive body - is expected to vote on extending the relief on Friday, according to the draft agenda of the meeting seen by IFR. (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Marc Carnegie)