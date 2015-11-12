LONDON Nov 12 A delay in the European Union's biggest securities reform in a decade could hamper separate rules to curb market abuses and make financial derivatives more transparent, a top EU regulator said on Thursday.

New rules to combat market abuses, called for after attempts by banks to rig the Libor interest rate benchmark and currency markets, are due to come into force next July.

They will require banks to report more transactions so that the regulator can spot suspicious trading.

However, they depend on requirements in the securities reform - the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) - which the European Commission is considering delaying by a year to January 2017 to give banks more time to prepare.

"You can see that you would have less information elements but that does not mean it's not clear what the obligations are for market participants," Steven Maijoor, chairman of the EU's European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), told Reuters.

On making derivatives trading more transparent, the EU is already behind the United States on implementing a pledge to move large swathes of privately traded derivatives onto electronic platforms. MiFID II introduces a new breed of electronic platforms known as Organised Trading Facilities or OTFs.

Maijoor said if MiFID II as a whole is delayed, ESMA would have to push back its decisions, due in the course of next year, on which derivatives contracts should be traded on OTFs.

"Obviously, there is no point doing that for 2017," he said.

If only some elements of MiFID are delayed, ESMA could still rule on which derivatives should be traded on a platform, using transaction data held at trade repositories to help it, Maijoor added.

The new rules in MiFID II plug regulatory gaps highlighted by the 2007-09 financial crisis, but have yet to be finalised with barely a year to go before the current start date of January 2017.

Time for banks to prepare their IT systems is becoming too short to meet this start date, Maijoor told the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Without IT systems up and running, parts of MiFID such as reporting on positions held in commodities will not be able to function, he said.

"There is a delay needed from the perspective of MiFID II. Of course, it needs to be looked at for interlinkages. It's for the Commission to do that analysis," Maijoor said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)