* Will consider United States-style partial exemptions
* Lawmakers to vote on proposals in February
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 13 European Union lawmakers will
study new U.S. rules to help them to end a year-long deadlock
over how to regulate the bloc's 1 trillion euro ($1.3 trillion)
money market funds (MMF) sector.
MMFs are used by companies to park cash and earn a moderate
return, and by banks to manage short-term cashflow.
The stalemate is over whether to require funds to hold a
capital buffer equivalent to 3 percent of assets on a type of
MMF known as constant net asset value (CNAV), the share price of
which stays at 1 euro regardless of fluctuations in the price of
assets held.
The aim of the draft EU law is to stem any runs on the funds
by investors during financial crises, but the industry says a
buffer would make CNAV funds uneconomic.
The proposal needs approval from the European Parliament and
EU states to come into force.
Neena Gill, a centre-left member of parliament who is
sponsoring the bill, told its economic affairs committee on
Monday the options she is considering to broker a deal.
These include light tweaks to the draft, keeping the buffer,
and possible limits on withdrawals during a crisis.
She will also examine reform being introduced by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
"The third area I want to explore is a variation of the
capital buffer, to sort of building a European version of the
U.S. reform," Gill said, referring to U.S. exemptions for some
funds.
MODERATE U.S. REFORMS
In July the SEC adopted moderate reforms for the sector
after industry pushback and splits among SEC commissioners.
The U.S. reform forces "prime" money funds sold to
institutional investors to float their values, instead of
letting them maintain a stable value at $1 a share.
But in a partial victory for the industry, retail and
government funds are exempt from the float requirement. The
United States also approved "gates" to limit withdrawals in
rocky markets for some funds.
Gill's suggestion to look at the American rules was backed
by the centre-right.
"The SEC made a decision in July to reject the capital
buffer proposal," said Brian Hayes, a lawmaker from Ireland. A
buffer would make the EU less attractive internationally and is
not workable, he said.
Hard left and Green lawmakers said tough rules were needed.
"CNAVs falsify market prices and go against market
transparency," said Green party lawmaker Eva Joly, who wants
this type of fund phased out over two years.
Gill aims to put a deal to a committee vote in late February
ahead of a full parliament ballot in March. A final deal would
then be thrashed out with member states.
(1 US dollar = 0.7895 euro)
(Editing by David Goodman)