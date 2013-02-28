China won't overreact to fall in FX reserves - c.bank gov
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
LONDON Feb 28 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Thursday that new EU caps on bankers' bonuses abided by the bloc's international commitments.
Bankers in Europe could be barred from receiving bonuses equal to more than their base salaries as soon as next year, following agreement in Brussels on Thursday. Shareholders would be allowed to vote to raise the cap to double base pay, but no higher.
Asked in a question-and-answer session about the bonus rules, he said that "they are fully in line with our international commitments."
"We are now working on legislation and we do it in line with international guidelines," Rehn said after a speech at an event organised by think-tank Policy Network. "We do not believe this will lead to any erosion of the (influence of the) City of London."
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.
HONG KONG, March 10 Citigroup Inc has named David Biller as its new corporate and investment banking head for the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of its enhanced focus on the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.