YOUR MONEY-Three big ideas to make it easier to save for college
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.
STRASBOURG, France, June 12 Conditions imposed on Spanish banks that receive financial aid will be subject to EU state-aid rules, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.
"System wide and financial framework conditionality will include specific recommendations concerning financial sector supervision and regulatory requirements," Rehn told lawmakers in the European Parliament.
"In addition, bank-specific conditionality subject to state-aid rules would be applied exclusively to the banks benefiting from the EFSF/ESM assistance," he said. (Via Brussels newsroom, reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.
* Avanza Pension bought 5.09 percent stake in Network Capital Group