BRUSSELS Jan 10 Greece is nearing an agreement with private-sector bond holders on a crucial debt swap that should pave the way for a second bailout package for Athens, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday.

"We are about to finalise shortly negotiations on private-sector involvement, which is a necessary condition for the second programme," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the European Parliament.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, the euro zone's two leading powers, insisted on Monday after talks in Berlin that private-sector bondholders must share in reducing Greece's debt burden. (Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)