BRUSSELS Jan 10 Greece is nearing an
agreement with private-sector bond holders on a crucial debt
swap that should pave the way for a second bailout package for
Athens, the EU's top economic official said on Tuesday.
"We are about to finalise shortly negotiations on
private-sector involvement, which is a necessary condition for
the second programme," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn told the European Parliament.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy, the euro zone's two leading powers, insisted on Monday
after talks in Berlin that private-sector bondholders must share
in reducing Greece's debt burden.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)