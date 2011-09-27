HELSINKI, Sept 27 The EU's economy commissioner Olli Rehn said he supported the idea of speeded-up introduction of the permanent rescue fund called European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Finnish media reported.

"I think it is an idea very much worth considering," he said in Strasbourg on Tuesday, according to newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Starting the ESM next year, rather than 2013 as planned, could help reassure investors because it provides a second lever to support markets, alongside the European Central Bank. (Reporting By Helsinki newsroom)