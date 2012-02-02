THE HAGUE Feb 2 The European Union's top economic official said on Thursday that talks between Greece and its private sector creditors were very close and that only "very small" differences of view remained.

Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said earlier on Thursday that he expected a deal would be reached by the end of the week.

Rehn told reporters in The Hague, where he met the Dutch finance minister and gave a public lecture, that the objective of reducing Greece's debt to 120 percent of gross domestic product by 2020 still stood.

"That is the objective and it stands," Rehn said when asked if there was any flexibility on the debt burden target.

Rehn reiterated support for Portugal, saying it was making progress under the IMF programme, and that the rise in its borrowing costs was a reflection of the recent credit rating downgrade.

"I see Portugal has a fair chance of succeeding in applying the programme in the medium to long term," he said. "Some rise in borrowing costs stems from the rating downgrades rather than the implementation the programme." (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Susan Fenton)