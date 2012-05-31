* Commissioner urges more solidarity, coordination to save
euro
* Rehn warns against launching "false debate" over euro
bonds
BRUSSELS May 31 Europe's single currency must
be supported by responsible fiscal policies and closer
cooperation between countries in the euro zone to survive and
prosper, the EU's top economic official said on Thursday.
"We need a genuine stability culture and a much upgraded
common capacity to contain common contagion," EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a conference.
"This is the case, at least if we want to avoid a
disintegration of the euro zone and instead make the euro
succeed," he said.
But Rehn cautioned that going straight to a discussion of
issuing bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member
states, known as euro bonds, would be a "false debate".
He urged countries first to bring budgetary policies more
into line and move towards fiscal union.
"We will not be able to overcome our problems by focusing on
a joint issuance of public debt without simultaneous fiscal
sustainability, nor will we be able to anchor a stability
culture in the euro zone without significantly pooling the
burden of adjustment," Rehn said, in a call for European
solidarity.
"Pulling these goals by force (together) is indeed a false
debate," he said.
French President Francois Hollande has spoken in favour of
joint euro bonds, but Germany is opposed to them, saying they
could only be considered at the end of a process of deeper
fiscal and economic integration.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott; editing by Rex
Merrifield)